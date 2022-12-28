Fadnavis planned a separate Vidarbha, says Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar told the state Assembly on Tuesday that then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis planned to pass a resolution to create a separate state of Vidarbha, four-and-a-half years into his tenure from 2014 to 2019.

Initiating a discussion on the lack of development in Marathwada and Vidarbha, Pawar said: “I am sure that you won’t accept this now. But when you became the chief minister in 2014, you had a thought in your mind to pass a resolution for a separate Vidarbha on the lines of Telangana and create two Marathi-speaking states.” Pawar added that the topic of a separate Vidarbha has come up now and then. “But today, we have all unanimously brought a resolution on the border issue (with Karnataka). Let’s stay together and from now, work towards the betterment and development of the state.”

Slamming the ruling BJP, the NCP leader said that its strategy is to talk about a separate Vidarbha when in Opposition and then block the matter when in power.

“In the last three years, the central government moved two institutes of national importance out of Vidarbha,” Pawar said, adding that the National Institute for Miners’ Health had moved to Ahmedabad from Nagpur and Central Board for Workers Education to Delhi from Nagpur.

On allegations that funds not being given to Marathwada and Vidarbha by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which Pawar was the finance minister, he said that it was the MVA that ensured more funds for the district’s development.

“Why is it that western Maharashtra leaders are being blamed for lack of development in this region? For over 20 years, leaders from Vidarbha have been the chief ministers of Maharashtra. Why couldn’t there be cotton mills? Why couldn’t cooperative banks function properly? Has any leader from western Maharashtra stopped them,” he asked.

Pawar said that the Opposition would never object any developmental scheme brought for these regions. “During 2019-20, your (BJP-led) government gave Rs 2,763 crore to Vidarbha. But by 2022-23, we increased the amount to Rs 3,356 crore.”