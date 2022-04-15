Fadnavis: Pawar first to use words ‘Hindu terror’, appeasement his first priority

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attacked NCP chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him and his party of indulging in appeasement politics and polarising the society on communal basis.

Fadnavis posted a series of tweets on Tuesday, calling Pawar the first person to use the word “Hindu terror”.

Citing Pawar’s recent statements, in which he criticised the film The Kashmir Files, Fadnavis said the criticism was totally in line with NCP’s decade-old track record of appeasement policy and politics and polarising society on communal basis.

He added that in 2012, when the Congress and the NCP were in power in Maharashtra, the “shameful” Azad Maidan violence happened in the heart of Mumbai. “…The Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial was desecrated. But the NCP, which held the home department, was soft on Raza Academy and changed the Mumbai police commissioner instead,” he alleged.

Fadnavis said, “The NCP has grand plans on bringing a Muslim quota in Maharashtra even though our Constitution does

not provide such a provision. Shameful how vote bank politics prevails over Constitutional values!”

Highlighting Pawar’s statements like “minorities decide whom to defeat”, and NCP seeking implementation of the Sachar Committee report, Fadnavis said, “On March 12, 1993, when Mumbai was shaken with 12 bomb blasts, Sharad Pawarji invented a 13th blast in a Muslim area. Instead of law and order, appeasement was his first priority. Why such double standards when we expect communal harmony?”

The former chief minister said Pawar criticised The Kashmir Files because it doesn’t suit the pseudo-secular

agenda.

“The Kashmir Files movie is not against any religion, but it is against those who chose to look the other way when people were suffering, because they felt it suits their political agenda of appeasement, thereby achieving a communal divide,” Fadnavis tweeted.

“Such acts and approach of disturbing the harmony of the society cannot be accepted in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkarji’s India,” he added.