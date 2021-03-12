Fadnavis, Patil meet RSS chief in Nagpur

state BJP president Chandrakant Patil met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Thursday (File)

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Thursday.



Officially, BJP leaders termed the meeting as a courtesy call. Sources said that since Patil accompanied Fadnavis, appointment or replacement of office-bearers in the organisation could have been discussed at the meeting.



Although appointment of office-bearers are political in nature, a general secretary is usually named with RSS’ consent.

At present, Vijay Puranik works as a bridge between BJP and RSS. ENS