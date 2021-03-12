Fadnavis, Patil meet RSS chief in Nagpur

scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Officially, BJP leaders termed the meeting as a courtesy call. Sources said that since Patil accompanied Fadnavis, appointment or replacement of office-bearers in the organisation could have been discussed at the meeting.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: March 12, 2021 4:43:25 am
Chandrakant Patilstate BJP president Chandrakant Patil met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Thursday (File)

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Thursday.

Although appointment of office-bearers are political in nature, a general secretary is usually named with RSS’ consent.
At present, Vijay Puranik works as a bridge between BJP and RSS. ENS

