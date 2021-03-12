Fadnavis, Patil meet RSS chief in Nagpur

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: March 12, 2021 4:43:25 am
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Thursday.
Officially, BJP leaders termed the meeting as a courtesy call. Sources said that since Patil accompanied Fadnavis, appointment or replacement of office-bearers in the organisation could have been discussed at the meeting.
Although appointment of office-bearers are political in nature, a general secretary is usually named with RSS’ consent.
At present, Vijay Puranik works as a bridge between BJP and RSS. ENS
