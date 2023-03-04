Fadnavis: Panel to curb corruption in caste verification committees

SPEAKING IN the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the state government will set up a panel to curb corruption in caste verification committees, which have become a “hub of corruption”.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Ramesh Patil, who pointed out that there were plenty of corruption cases in the committee, Fadnavis said a meeting of senior officials will be held to come up with solutions and suggestions to make the entire system less tedious for people.

“The issue raised by the member is true. In one of the cases, a Rs 10 lakh bribe was demanded by the committee member recently to issue a caste verification certificate. After negotiation, the deal was finalised at Rs 8 lakh. Following the complaint by the victim, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested red-handed,” Fadnavis said, adding that the caste verification committees have become a hub of corruption.

He also said ta bribe of Rs 2 crore was demanded from a MLA recently. “Not only 8-10 lakh, there is a member in the Assembly who was asked for a bribe of Rs 2 crore to get the caste verification certificate, which the MLA needed to enclose in the election affidavit before the state election.

There is need to bring transparency in the process. A panel will be constituted to look into how a transparent policy can be brought in the committees,” he said.

Fadnavis o also holds the home and finance portfolios.