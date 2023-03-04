scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Fadnavis: Panel to curb corruption in caste verification committees

There is need to bring transparency in the process. A panel will be constituted to look into how a transparent policy can be brought in the committees," he said.

Fadnavis o also holds the home and finance portfolios. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Fadnavis: Panel to curb corruption in caste verification committees
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SPEAKING IN the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the state government will set up a panel to curb corruption in caste verification committees, which have become a “hub of corruption”.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Ramesh Patil, who pointed out that there were plenty of corruption cases in the committee, Fadnavis said a meeting of senior officials will be held to come up with solutions and suggestions to make the entire system less tedious for people.

“The issue raised by the member is true. In one of the cases, a Rs 10 lakh bribe was demanded by the committee member recently to issue a caste verification certificate. After negotiation, the deal was finalised at Rs 8 lakh. Following the complaint by the victim, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested red-handed,” Fadnavis said, adding that the caste verification committees have become a hub of corruption.

He also said ta bribe of Rs 2 crore was demanded from a MLA recently. “Not only 8-10 lakh, there is a member in the Assembly who was asked for a bribe of Rs 2 crore to get the caste verification certificate, which the MLA needed to enclose in the election affidavit before the state election.

Also Read
Changing City | Mumbai to have a 24-km high-speed corridor connecting Ver...
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai’s Dadar during morning wa...
MHADA razes illegal structures freeing up nearly 9 acres of land in Mumbai
eknath shinde kasba
Kasba bypoll: Maharashtra CM lashes out at Ajit Pawar over ‘common man de...

There is need to bring transparency in the process. A panel will be constituted to look into how a transparent policy can be brought in the committees,” he said.

Fadnavis o also holds the home and finance portfolios.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 02:09 IST
Next Story

‘State to set up 17 more family courts in Mumbai for pending divorce cases’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close