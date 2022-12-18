Fadnavis: Nano morcha to gain political capital

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a jibe at Opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi’s (MVA) protest in Mumbai, calling it a “nano” morcha for gaining political capital.

Speaking about the protest, Fadnavis said the police had asked the MVA to hold the rally at Azad Maidan but “they didn’t follow the direction knowing that the ground couldn’t be filled”. “It was a nano morcha for political capital,” he said implying a poor turnout.

“We offered them Azad Maidan to hold the rally. But they chose the narrow lanes along CST. They knew it would not be possible to fill up even one-third of the ground,” Fadnavis claimed.

In a show of strength, MVA allies, including Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress, took out a protest march against the government and demanded the removal of the Governor for passing “insulting” remarks against iconic personalities, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Fadnavis said he has been repeatedly saying no one should speak against national icons and that those who do so are wrong. “Despite making my stand clear, a morcha was organised for gaining political capital. When you run out of issues, such morchas are organised,” he told mediapersons.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered by us. We worship him. He is our inspiration and guide. We have always held Dr B R Ambedkar in highest esteem. We have always bowed in reference before Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule. We will never endorse any insult by anybody against them,” Fadnavis said.

“…What face they have to hold a protest march when their own party leaders were hurling abuses on God, Goddesses and saints. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader (Sanjay Raut) does not even know where and when Dr B R Ambedkar was born. Their other leader, Sushma Andhare, has hurt the sentiments of warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) by speaking against saints,” he added.

Advertisement

“The Opposition rally was held for a political purpose. They are neither bothered about people nor their problems.”

The BJP, meanwhile, organised protests in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai against what it termed the “insult” of Hindu gods and the attempt to create a controversy over the birthplace of B R Ambedkar by leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT).

On the border dispute with Karnataka, also raised by MVA at its protest, Fadnavis said: “The dispute has been there for the last seven decades. Why did Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena not resolve it during their tenure? What moral right do they have to question BJP?”