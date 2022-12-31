Fadnavis: MVA gave Sanjay Pande responsibility to put me in jail

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council on Friday that the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had conspired to put several BJP leaders, including him, in jail.

Speaking on the last day of the Winter Session in Nagpur, Fadnavis alleged that former state DGP who later became the Mumbai Police commissioner, Sanjay Pandey, was given the responsibility to arrest Fadnavis.

“The earlier government was behaving with vengeance. I had submitted a pen drive in the House, in which lawyers and some leaders were conspiring how to put us in jail by creating bogus evidence. (BJP leaders) Girish Mahajan, Pravin Darekar were targeted, Prasad Lad was targeted and there was also conspiracy to put me behind the bars… Sanjay Pande was given the responsibility to put me in jail anyhow,” Fadnavis said.

Claiming that this government will not behave like the earlier one, Fadnavis told Opposition, “(Actor) Kangana Ranaut spoke against you, so you demolished her house… you paid Rs 80 lakh to a lawyer to fight a case against her. Whose money was that? What you did with (Independent MLA) Ravi and (Independent

MP) Navneet Rana? You put them behind bars for 13 days, though they announced that they won’t chant Hanuman Chalisa. All these things should be considered when you speak about law and order issues.”

Fadnavis, meanwhile, said that security is given to “only those who need it and following the recommendation of a committe that analyses the threat perception of the individuals”.

He alleged that some vehicles purchased under the Nirbhaya fund, meant to be used for fighting crimes against women, was being used by MVA ministers. “These vehicles were purchased in March 2022. The Centre had given the money, which was distributed in May 2022, during MVA goverment’s tenure,” said Fadnavis.

“For 94 police stations, 121 vehicles were given… 99 vehicles were given to other departments. At the same time, these vehicles were given to the VIP convoy of then (MVA) ministers. It was given to the convoy of Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijay Vadettiwar, Sunil Kedar and Subhash Desai, who were ministers in the MVA. Apart from that 12 vehicles were given in VIP convoy of Supriya ji Sule’s convoy… Sunil Tatkare… and other 17 vehicles were given to Worli (Assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray),” he added. “Somehow it is being portrayed that we came to power and then we gave the vehicles to the convoy of ministers. But it is not true.”

The comments came after after it was reported that several vehicles procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund being used as escort vehicles for MPs and MLAs of the Shinde faction.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Pawar said: “Demands were made to sack ministers, issue strict warnings to MLAs, remove the Governor. But these topics were not touched. The CM left the original Shiv Sena and formed the Shinde group. It is still not ready to come out of it…”