Fadnavis moves privilege notice against Home Minister for ‘misleading Assembly’

Opposition leader in the state Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday filed a breach of privilege notice against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for making a “false” allegation against him during the ongoing Budget session.

On Tuesday, Deshmukh accused Fadnavis, then chief minister and home minister of Maharashtra, of covering up the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. Deshmukh said, “Fadnavis was responsible for covering up the Anvay Naik suicide case.”

Alibaug-based interior designer Naik died by suicide under mysterious circumstances. Journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested in connection with the case.

Fadnavis said, “I have filed a breach of privilege notice against Deshmukh as he levelled false charges against me. By accusing me of covering up the Naik suicide case, he has misled the state Assembly.”

Stating that all charges levelled by Deshmukh are baseless and politically motivated to tarnish his image, Fadnavis said: “It aimed at preventing me from discharging my duties as a member of the Legislative Assembly.”

“The Supreme Court ruling in the case said the FIR filed by the state under Section 306 of the IPC regarding abetment to suicide was prima facie wrong,” he added.

The Opposition leader also moved breach of privilege notice against Public Works Department minister Ashok Chavan for “misleading the Assembly” on the Maratha reservation issue.

Chavan, the chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, made a statement in the Assembly on Wednesday. “The attorney general had never cited the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2018, nor questioned the state’s decision on Maratha reservation in the Socially and Educationally Backward Class category,” Fadnavis said.

“The state’s apprehensions over the 102nd amendment as a hurdle in according reservation to Marathas in the Socially and Educationally Backward Class category is unfounded. Even the apex court in its order clarified that the 102nd amendment will not have any impact on Maratha reservation in the SEBC category passed through a Maharashtra act,” he added.