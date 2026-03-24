Fadnavis says legislature can’t step into executive’s shoes, hints suspension of Satara SP only after checking reality

Fadnavis' statement comes a day after the chaos and manhandling of ministers during the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential elections triggered an uproar in both Houses of the legislature. (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday that the legislature cannot assume the executive’s role, adding that directions issued by the legislature do not become the final authority, as any action based on them must be guided by ground realities.

Fadnavis’ statement comes a day after the chaos and manhandling of ministers during the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential elections triggered an uproar in both Houses of the legislature, bringing the internal rift within the ruling alliance into the open. Shiv Sena legislators demanded action against Satara superintendent of police Tushar Doshi.

The controversy escalated after Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the state government to suspend Doshi, who was allegedly linked to a lathicharge during the Maratha reservation protests in 2023. However, Council Chairman Ram Shinde later said he would rule on whether Gorhe could exercise such power, effectively putting the suspension in limbo.