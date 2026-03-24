Fadnavis says legislature can’t step into executive’s shoes, hints suspension of Satara SP only after checking reality

Fadnavis' statement comes a day after the chaos and manhandling of ministers during the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential elections triggered an uproar in both Houses of the legislature. (File photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday that the legislature cannot assume the executive’s role, adding that directions issued by the legislature do not become the final authority, as any action based on them must be guided by ground realities.
Fadnavis’ statement comes a day after the chaos and manhandling of ministers during the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential electionstriggered an uproar in both Houses of the legislature, bringing the internal rift within the ruling alliance into the open. Shiv Sena legislators demanded action against Satara superintendent of police Tushar Doshi.
The controversy escalated after Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the state government to suspend Doshi, who was allegedly linked to a lathicharge during the Maratha reservation protests in 2023. However, Council Chairman Ram Shinde later said he would rule on whether Gorhe could exercise such power, effectively putting the suspension in limbo.
“The Constitution has defined three branches. These are the judicial, legislative, and executive branches, and they work independently. The legislature can give directions to the executive, and as a matter of respect, the executive tries to respect the legislature. But with all due respect to the chair, I want to say that the legislature cannot go into the shoes of the executive,” said Fadnavis.
He was replying to the debate initiated by Shiv Sena(UBT) MLC Anil Parab through a point of business. Parab recalled Shinde’s announcement on Monday regarding giving a ruling on whether the deputy chairperson has the right to suspend an IPS officer and asked him to solve the constitutional deadlock. NCP(SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde, too, requested Council Chairman Shinde to give a ruling.
Fadnavis, who was present in the Council, said, “Just because directions have been given (by the legislature), it does not become the ultimate truth. The action will take place only based on reality on the ground.”
Referring to Parab and Shinde’s reference to the suspension of an IAS officer in the Assembly, the chief minister said the action was a result of the official’s absence from the briefing called by the minister for legislative work.
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“That was related to the business taking place inside the legislative building. Here, the incident occurred outside the legislative building. Directions are given by the chair, and the executive has the right to convey the reality. Even the promises given inside the House are not like gospel truths. We have a Promises Committee to monitor those for that very purpose,” the CM said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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