Fadnavis hails Uttar Pradesh’s new population control policy

Sunday, July 11, 2021
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a new population policy 2021-30 for the state. The stated objective is “sustainable development and equitable distribution of resources.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 12, 2021 2:33:49 am
Devendra Fadnavis.

LAUDING THE Uttar Pradesh government’s population control law, opposition leader in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis said even the Union government should consider a move on similar lines to check the rising population across country.

The former CM said, “I welcome UP’s new population control policy. All states facing huge population growth should bring such laws. If required similar law to curb population growth can be formulated for entire India.”

Under this act a series of do’s and dont’s are listed. Prominent is debarring candidates with more than two children to contest local bodies elections, and barring promotion incentives to officials in government job.

