Fadnavis gets additional bungalow

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 9, 2022 12:58:40 am
DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Monday alloted an additional bungalow Meghdoot next to his present residence – Sagar – off Narayan Dabholkar Marg.
As Leader of the Opposition, Fadnavis was allotted Sagar, a sea-facing house.
As the Deputy CM, Fadnavis has a big secretariat and his staff finds the Sagar parking small, so the Public Works Department allotted him Meghdoot as well.
While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been officially alloted Varsha, the official CM residence, sources close to him say he may continue to stay at his current residence, Nandanvan, opposite Kamala Nehru Park.
