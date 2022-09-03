scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Chavan’s office says he won’t quit amid flutter over Fadnavis ‘meet’

Speaking to reporters in Pune, however, Fadnavis denied any such meeting. “He had come for Ganesh darshan at a place where I, too, had gone. We ran into each other. There was no meeting between us.”

Devendra Fadnavis, Aarey Colony, Aarey metro car shed, felling trees, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Amid speculations of Maharashtra Congress MLAs and leaders crossing over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a reported meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan of the Congress sent ripples across the state’s political landscape on Friday.

Both the leaders bumped into each other at the house of Ashish Kulkarni in Mumbai a day ago. Kulkarni serves as the coordinator between the rebel Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, however, Fadnavis denied any such meeting. “He had come for Ganesh darshan at a place where I, too, had gone. We ran into each other. There was no meeting between us.”

Chavan’s office, when contacted, said the reports of him joining the BJP are baseless as he is busy making preparations for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which is going to reach Maharashtra from Nanded, the hometown of Chavan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

Though Chavan lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he enjoys political clout in the district and remains one of the most dominant leaders of the Congress in the Marathwada region. “He will leave for Delhi on Saturday morning where he will visit party leaders and join the party’s planned protest,” his office said.

Despite requests, Chavan did not comment on the speculations surrounding him.

There have been speculations about Chavan from the day he, along with seven other Congress MLAs, arrived late for the trust vote against the Eknath Shinde government and could not enter the Assembly hall for voting. Since then, speculations about him switching sides and joining the BJP had been gaining ground. Chavan has not denied the reports speculating on his political future, only saying that no such move is on the cards as of now. However, state Congress president Nana Patole and the party’s legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat issued statements dismissing any such possibility. “There is no truth to speculations of Chavan quitting the Congress. He is firmly with the Congress and will remain so,” Patole said.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Thorat said he along with Chavan are busy preparing for the Maharashtra leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and are committed to strengthening the Congress in the state. “These mischievous reports against a senior leader like Ashok Chavan are absolutely unfair. The media should reflect before airing such reports,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 12:45:42 am
Next Story

Pune will soon get direct air connectivity with Singapore, says Scindia

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement