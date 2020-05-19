Fadnavis demands CBI probe in Wadhawans’ case

“From the beginning, we had said that a senior officer like Amitabh Gupta would never himself take such a decision without pressure from someone in the government,” Fadnavis told mediapersons in a virtual press conference. “From the beginning, we had said that a senior officer like Amitabh Gupta would never himself take such a decision without pressure from someone in the government,” Fadnavis told mediapersons in a virtual press conference.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday demanded a CBI probe into DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan being granted a special pass to travel with their relatives during the lockdown last month.

“From the beginning, we had said that a senior officer like Amitabh Gupta would never himself take such a decision without pressure from someone in the government. Who is the individual at whose behest the officer was forced to give permission to Wadhwans?” Fadnavis told mediapersons in a virtual press conference.

Alleging that the “clean chit” given to Gupta shows that the government’s decision to send him on compulsory leave was an “eyewash”, the BJP leader added: “The CBI probe will expose who is the godfather of Wadhawans.”

