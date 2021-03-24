Fadnavis counters Pawar claims on Deshmukh, NCP says he is misleading people

Fadanvis denied Pawar's claims and, in a press conference, exhibited a flight manifesto and police VIP movements records to claim that Deshmukh was actually in Mumbai and not in quarantine. (File)

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar disputed key elements of the allegations against his party’s leader and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis countered Pawar stating that the NCP chief was pleading Deshmukh’s case on “misleading information.”

Pawar had on Monday said that he had evidence to prove that Deshmukh was ailing and in hospital at the time he was said to be discussing a Rs 100-crore extortion racket with police officers in February, as alleged by the former police commissioner in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“As per police records of VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House on Feb 17 & Mantralaya on Feb 24. He was in-home quarantine from Feb 15-27 but met officers, wasn’t in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab wasn’t briefed properly yesterday,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis claimed that while the NCP was claiming that Deshmukh was in home quarantine on February 15, he had come to Mumbai by a private plane.

The NCP countered the allegations of Fadnvais, and said he was misleading people.

“Fadnavis is trying to create confusion. The truth is Anil Deshmukh was in the hospital till February 15. No one has said that he was under home quarantine in Nagpur. After reaching Mumbai, he was at his official residence and there was no movement. He was going on the ground only for workout and that was his only movement,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

“I was admitted from February 5 to 15. When I was discharged in order to ensure that I was home quarantined I took a private plane from Nagpur to Mumbai. While being home quarantined as per directions of the doctor I would go to the park to do pranayam. In Nagpur hospital stay as well as in Mumbai during home quarantine I attended many meetings through video conference and started work for our Assembly session, which was to start from March 1. I stepped out for the first time for official work on February 28,” Home Minister Deshmukh said in a video message.