Fadnavis: Cellphone images should be used to estimate damage in flood-hit areas

The state government should consider cellphone images as documentary evidence to estimate damage suffered by flood-affected people in Konkan and western Maharashtra so that they can be immediately provided financial assistance, Leader of Opposition leader in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Thursday.

“The process of panchanamas takes time. Wherever panchanamas are yet to be conducted, cellphone images can be taken as proof of damage,” Fadnavis told mediapersons in flood-hit Sangli.

“The survey to assess damage and evaluate loss may take time. So, instead of waiting for completing the panchanamas and then determining the financial package, the government should allow cellphone pictures to act as valid document to ensure that flood victims get immediate help,” he added.

“The state government should make provision for financial assistance immediately to help flood-affected families. Allocation of new houses will take time. Till then, families should be provided rental homes,” said Fadnavis.