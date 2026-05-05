Fadnavis: BJP’s Bengal win will help uproot infiltration from Bangladesh

The chief minister added that in Assam the party was sure of victory. Under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, it achieved a majority on its own, he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday said that the BJP’s landslide victory in West Bengal marks the “maha poribortan” (great transformation) that will go a long way in effectively uprooting the menace of cross-border infiltration.

Addressing the party’s victory rally outside BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “The rampant infiltration from Bangladesh which was allowed during the TMC regime under CM Mamata Banerjee had created havoc. The infiltrators who entered West Bengal were helped with documents. Later, they spread across the country including Maharashtra. They not only took away local people’s jobs but also engaged in anti-national activities.”

“With the defeat of the TMC, infiltration will end. The terror activities which were unleashed for several years will also end,” he added.