Fadnavis: BJP’s Bengal win will help uproot infiltration from Bangladesh

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday said that the BJP’s landslide victory in West Bengal marks the “maha poribortan” (great transformation) that will go a long way in effectively uprooting the menace of cross-border infiltration.
Addressing the party’s victory rally outside BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “The rampant infiltration from Bangladesh which was allowed during the TMC regime under CM Mamata Banerjee had created havoc. The infiltrators who entered West Bengal were helped with documents. Later, they spread across the country including Maharashtra. They not only took away local people’s jobs but also engaged in anti-national activities.”
“With the defeat of the TMC, infiltration will end. The terror activities which were unleashed for several years will also end,” he added.
While attributing the victory to the dedicated karyakartas of BJP, the chief minister said, “When I was campaigning for polls, I was told Banerjee was dismissing the BJP as an outside party. When the media asked my response on this aspect, I told them that the Jana Sangh /BJP’s founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee belonged to West Bengal.”
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre ensured development projects in West Bengal.
“The state Assembly elections have once shown democracy is alive,” Fadnavis said.
Despite the misrule of TMC which attacked institutions, people have given befitting reply to those who took them for granted, he added.
The chief minister added that in Assam the party was sure of victory. Under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, it achieved a majority on its own, he added.
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