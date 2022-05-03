Did Fadnavis become ‘Mr India’ and demolish Babri’s dome, Sena asks

Lashing out at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s statement that he was present during the demolition of Babri Masjid, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the names of many Shiv Sena leaders and Shiv Sainiks are in the chargesheet of the Babri demolition case and asked whether Fadnavis had become ‘Mr India’ and hit Babri’s dome with a hammer. The Sena also told the BJP to “show courage” and push out Chinese troops from the Galwan valley.

The editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said, “So, did Fadnavis become ‘Mr India’ and hit Babri with a hammer? This will have to be re-investigated. BJP leaders in Maharashtra should get more information from the then National Vice President Sundar Singh Bhandari. He is not alive today, but on December 6 at 4 pm, Bhandari made it clear on behalf of the BJP that ‘BJP did not have a hand in the demolition but Shiv Sainiks must have done this’. Shouldn’t history record that Fadnavis broke through the rising sea of Hindus and climbed Babri’s dome and continued to strike with hammers? This is amazing,” said the editorial.

It said LK Advani had said the BJP did not demolish Babri Masjid. “’I was shocked to learn that Babri had fallen. It was a dark day for us,’ he (Advani) had said. Why is BJP taking credit for that dark day now and why are they sending their B teams to Ayodhya? The demolition of Babri was a national task and what is the point of competing for its credentials after so many years?” asked the Sena.

“Fadnavis says they dropped Babri and we are afraid of loudspeakers. Instead of threatening and warning, BJP should talk about why and how it is afraid of China. The country has seen how one hand has been torn apart since the Chinese army crossed the Ladakh border. Those who say we have demolished Babri cannot push out Chinese troops who have invaded the country. China has also planted 23 loudspeakers in Galwan Valley and is not moving out. Remove them from the border, we will only then say you are courageous,” added the editorial.