Saturday, March 13, 2021
Fadnavis appointed Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini president

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: March 14, 2021 1:29:34 am
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday was appointed president of the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), a right-wing organisation.

At the meeting of the RMP trust, Fadnavis’s name won unanimous approval.

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been appointed the vice-president, while Bhai Girkar and Arvind Rege will serve as the organisation’s secretary and treasurer respectively.

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Communication head Anirudha Deshpande was the previous RMP president. After he completed his tenure, appointing the next president became necessary.

Established in 1982, RMP is a national organisation with its headquarters in Thane district and centres in Delhi, Pune and Mumbai. The organisation works as a research centre and imparts academic training on leadership development and voluntary roles.

The organisation holds regular interactive sessions with newly-elected members of the state Assembly and Parliament. ENS

