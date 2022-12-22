scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

‘SIT to probe Disha Salian’s death case’: Fadnavis

Disha Salian (28) allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said in the state assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to police, Salian (28) allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded a probe into Salian’s death.

The case is already with the Mumbai Police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through a SIT, BJP leader Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, said in the House.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said this should not be viewed from any political angle.

Fadnavis said the probe will be done in an impartial manner without targeting anyone.

The ruling alliance MLAs sought formation of the SIT for a probe into Salian’s death. The House was adjourned five times over the issue.

They were apparently targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The matter was first raised in the House by Bharat Gogavale, the MLA of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (the Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and he was joined by BJP legislator Nitesh Rane.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 05:27:59 pm
