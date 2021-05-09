Fadnavis allegations on ‘fudging’ Covid numbers baseless: BMC

Fadnavis on Saturday also said that the BMC was not testing enough and this was done deliberately to push down the positivity rate.

A day after Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the BMC was “fudging” the numbers of Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai and “window dressing” its infection rate, the civic body denied the allegations, calling them baseless and inconsistent with facts.

The BMC said that the statistics of Covid infection rate in Mumbai were completely transparent and being recorded as per the criteria laid down by the World Health Organization and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Fadnavis on Saturday also said that the BMC was not testing enough and this was done deliberately to push down the positivity rate.

In response to the allegations, BMC on Sunday said that the number of tests in Mumbai had not decreased and in 2021, in January, 4,44,783 lakh tests were done, in February 4,76,254 tests, in March 8,38,210 tests and on April 13, 31,697 were done.

From May 1, 2020, to May 7, 2021, 59,18,815 tests were done, said BMC. “The allegation that the infection is being concealed by keeping the number of antigen tests high and RTPCR low is also not true. The reliability of RTPCR and antigen tests has been certified by the government. ICMR and the government have also decided which of these tests to do when. These tests are done accordingly,” BMC said in a statement on Sunday.

Fadnavis had accused BMC of showing Covid-19 deaths as ones caused “due to other reasons”.

“No statistics of Covid deaths are concealed or tampered with by the administration. The number of Covid-19 deaths are released every day. It is also listed on the national website of Covid-19 and it is regularly submitted to the government. Therefore, the allegation that the numbers are not clear is baseless,” read the statement.

It adds, “The criteria to declare a death because of Covid-19 infection is not fixed by the municipal corporation. The deaths of Covid-19 patients are recorded per the guidelines laid down by WHO, ICMR and the central government.”