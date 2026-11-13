After Fadnavis steps into Adani’s Mumbai airport plan, Sena’s Sanjay Raut ‘thanks God’

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an a... Read More
- Tags:
- adani group
- Mumbai Airport
Days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the Central government, suggesting an alternative to Adani-run operator’s plan to temporarily move flights to 14 international destinations to Navi Mumbai airport, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a cheeky jibe at him, while questioning the planning and facilities at the new airport.
‘I thank God that the chief minister has now realised this. Mumbai airport has no alternative,” Sanjay Raut said.
Taking a swipe at the Adani Group as a standoff continues between the operator and the airlines, which operates both airports, Sanjay Raut said, “Adani is neither the Chief Minister of Maharashtra nor the Prime Minister of the country. We have to protect Maharashtra’s interests, as well as the interests of its industries and investors.”
Raut has also questioned the readiness of the Navi Mumbai airport to host an influx of international passengers and the connectivity issues, saying its location and lack of convenient transport links would make travel difficult for visitors, business travellers and tourists.
“I tried travelling to Navi Mumbai airport twice and was exhausted. The kind of atmosphere and facilities expected at an international airport are not there,” he said, asking why such a large project was undertaken if passengers would continue to face difficulties reaching it.
As Adani vs airlines continue over the operator’s Navi Mumbai move, with Gulf carriers now threatening diplomatic escalation over changes to their historical summer slots, Fadnavis wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, suggesting that Mumbai airport Terminal 1 be rebuilt in phases, not shut down at once.
Fadnavis has argued that this would allow Mumbai airport to continue operating without shifting flights to Navi Mumbai.
This was an alternative to Adani’s plan to move 14 international routes to Navi Mumbai airport, which is about 40 km away, triggering opposition from the airlines.
The proposal was linked to the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport. The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), had proposed reducing capacity at Terminal 2 to accommodate passengers affected by the redevelopment. It had initially proposed moving 265 of the 770 weekly international flights to 14 destinations.
The Union Civil Aviation Ministry is examining the objections and the alternative plan proposed by Fadnavis. No final decision on the proposed flight shift has been announced.