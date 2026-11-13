After Fadnavis steps into Adani’s Mumbai airport plan, Sena’s Sanjay Raut ‘thanks God’

Days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the Central government, suggesting an alternative to Adani-run operator’s plan to temporarily move flights to 14 international destinations to Navi Mumbai airport, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a cheeky jibe at him, while questioning the planning and facilities at the new airport.

‘I thank God that the chief minister has now realised this. Mumbai airport has no alternative,” Sanjay Raut said.

Taking a swipe at the Adani Group as a standoff continues between the operator and the airlines, which operates both airports, Sanjay Raut said, “Adani is neither the Chief Minister of Maharashtra nor the Prime Minister of the country. We have to protect Maharashtra’s interests, as well as the interests of its industries and investors.”