Mumbai Police raid Gujarat factory linked to narcotics gang, seize mephedrone worth over Rs 1000 crore

Nearly two weeks after the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police seized 709 kg of mephedrone and arrested three persons, including one with a Masters in Organic Chemistry, it seized another 513 kg of Mephedrone following a raid on a factory in Ankleshwar in Gujarat.
The ANC team also arrested another person with a Masters in Chemistry. The total number of those arrested in the case now stands at seven.
A police team comprising officers from the Worli and Azad Maidan units of the ANC raided the factory on August 13 and found 513 kg of Mephedrone worth nearly Rs 1,026 crore, along with some items that were in the process of being used for the manufacture of Mephedrone
Police have found that the main accused Premprakash Singh, who got involved in the drug trade after finding out about the demand for certain chemicals used for manufacture of medicines, would cook mephedrone at the manufacturing unit in Ankleshwar, which was busted by the ANC.
Earlier, the police had raided another factory in Ambernath that had been used by Singh for cooking Methamphetamine and supplying it to Maharashtra. An officer said the Ambernath factory was used earlier by the narcotics gang whereas the Gujarat factory was used by it till recently to cook Methamphetamine.
An officer said that based on technical information the ANC secured from the gadgets it seized from Singh, they that found he was in constant touch with one Giriraj Singh, discussing orders.
Based on the information, they found that Giriraj, who holds a Master’s degree in Chemistry, was the director of a manufacturing unit in Bharuch district of Gujarat. DCP Nalawade said that the duo got introduced nearly four years ago when Singh had gone to Gujarat for some work
The police team then arrested Giriraj and brought him to the city for further questioning. Senior Inspector of ANC’s Azad Maidan unit, Ravindra Dahifale, said they will be questioning the accused to get some more leads in the case.
The FIR in the current case was registered in March when the ANC had arrested two persons from Ghatkopar- Mankhurd Link Road. Based on their interrogation, police had found that a woman was involved in supplying Mephedrone and they were on the lookout for her.
Eventually, on July 27, the woman was tracked down and arrested. Based on information received during her interrogation, another accused was arrested on August 2.
Police then interrogated all the four accused, including the two arrested in March, together, and found that they had procured the narcotic from a fifth person, identified as Singh, who was the leader of the group. It was Singh’s questioning that led to the latest two arrests in the case.
