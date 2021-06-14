Facing criticism after Malwani building collapse, BMC to conduct survey of illegal structures

Workers clearing the rubble at Malwani in Mumbai’s Malad West, where two floors of a three-storey building collapsed during heavy rains Wednesday night. At least 12 people, including eight children, were killed. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a survey of illegal hutments, especially those that have two or three storeys, after the house collapse incident in Malad’s Malwani that led to the death of 12 persons, prompting BMC to initiate an inquiry into the matter. The civic body has decided to start demolishing these illegal structures once the report is ready.

On June 9, the collapse of a three-storey illegal structure killed 12 persons, including 8 children, and injured seven others. The civic body was criticised for not taking timely action against illegal constructions despite being informed about the issue. Following this, the BMC held a meeting to conduct a survey of slums which have illegal constructions.

“After a survey, a list of illegal constructions will be compiled for demolition. Structures that are extended beyond the permissible height of 14 feet will face demolition action,” said a senior civic official.

Last year, the BMC had decided to initiate an aerial survey of illegal constructions with the help of planes and drones.

In 2017, a similar incident had taken place in Behrampada in Bandra East, where five people died after a five-storey hutment collapsed. Following this, then municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had ordered a survey of all the slums that have been constructed violating the legal height of 14 feet.

As per the report, 90,500 structures were found, across Mumbai, which were in violation of the 14 feet rule. However, only 356 structures have been demolished. “Many huts that have been constructed up to four to five storeys do not have structural stability. There is a serious risk of collapse of such houses,” said another civic official.