Facility for nutrition research announced in Hyderabad

Aimed at providing interventional strategies to tackle malnutrition and non-communicable diseases, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)-Mumbai supported by Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has announced a state-of-the-art National Analytical Facility for Nutrition and Metabolism Research in Hyderabad.

Through the programme, a platform will be provided to scientists for clinical and preclinical research in integrating deep-dive methodologies in nutrition and metabolism research.

Prof Ullas Kolthur from TIFR said that India has high incidences of malnutrition cases along with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases. For better understanding of the reasons behind it, there is an urgent need to enable and bring together basic biologists and clinical researchers to enhance the impact of research on nutrition and metabolism.

“The facility will facilitate deep-dive scientific analysis, which is necessary to understand (a) efficacy of nutrition intervention programs and (b) long-term undesirable consequences of childhood malnutrition, especially emergence of NCDs, in some but not all children. Several factors play a role like type of diet, intake and utilization of nutrients, and body composition, among others, and which vary throughout life” said Prof Kolthur.

The initiative was announced in an event on Monday which was attended by Prof. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, Dr. Gagandeep Kang of CMC-Vellore, and Dr. Anura Kurpad of St. John’s Research Institute, Bengaluru among others.

Along with BARC, TIFR has also collaborated with CMC-Vellore, St. John’s Research Institute, IISER-Pune and other institutions for the programme.