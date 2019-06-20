Toggle Menu
Facebook picture gives away man’s identity, held for ‘snatching’ chain

Based on his photograph on the social networking site, the accused was identified as Mohammad Ashraf (26), who was arrested from LTT from where he was fleeing to his native place, Darbhanga, in Bihar.

Ashraf was arrested and the gold necklace returned to the woman on Monday, police said.(Representational Image)

Police used the Facebook profile picture of a man, who was accused of snatching a woman’s gold chain in Chembur on May 25, to track him down along with CCTV footage and local intelligence.

Ashraf was arrested and the gold necklace returned to the woman on Monday, police added.

