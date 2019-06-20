Facebook picture gives away man’s identity, held for ‘snatching’ chain

Police used the Facebook profile picture of a man, who was accused of snatching a woman’s gold chain in Chembur on May 25, to track him down along with CCTV footage and local intelligence.

Based on his photograph on the social networking site, the accused was identified as Mohammad Ashraf (26), who was arrested from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) from where he was fleeing to his native place, Darbhanga, in Bihar.

Ashraf was arrested and the gold necklace returned to the woman on Monday, police added.