scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Facebook lottery, Dubai prince’s fund, Covid aid: Businessman falls for three cyber scams over two years, loses Rs 21 lakh

The BKC cyber police station registered a case on December 9 after verifying the allegations of the 55-year-old businessman.

In all, the complainant ended up paying Rs 21 lakh in three different cyber frauds and finally approached the police in November end. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 55-year-old Mumbai businessman dealing in leather goods fell for three different lottery and foreign aid frauds in a row and ended up paying Rs 21 lakh to a gang of cyber fraudsters who allegedly promised him crores of rupees in various fraudulent schemes.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) cyber police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the matter on December 9.

The series of frauds began in May 2020 with the complainant receiving a WhatsApp message stating he had won the Facebook star lottery worth Rs 22 lakh. To win his trust, the fraudsters allegedly sent him a photo of a fake cheque with his name and lottery amount.

Also Read |Mumbai company falls for email spoofing fraud, loses nearly Rs 4 crore

They then told him to get the money he needs to complete the procedure by giving his details and paying registration, taxes and other miscellaneous charges, said the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

Three fraudsters, including a woman, identified themselves as Pradeep, Ali and Namita, and called the complainant between May 2020 and September 2021, and made him pay lakhs of rupees to get the lottery amount, according to the FIR.

They then asked him to pay another Rs 1.25 lakh but he said he did not have the money. “As I did not have the money, I missed out on the lottery,” the complainant told police in his statement. He asked the fraudsters to return the money in vain, said the police.

On December 27, 2021, around 9 am, the complainant received a message from an international WhatsApp number. It was purportedly sent by ‘Prince Hamdan of Dubai’ and stated that the complainant had won ‘Prince Fathers Compensation Fund’ and he would get $1.5 million (Rs 12.30 crore), the FIR stated.

Advertisement

The complainant fell for the fraud again and till May this year, he sent Rs 9 lakh to the given bank account as processing fees and taxes, he told the police. In this case, too, the fraudsters broke all communication with him after getting money from him, he added.

Also Read |Mumbai police recover Rs 1 crore of cybercrime victims in six months

The third fraud took place from July 20 this year when he got another WhatsApp message saying he was to get “Covid-19 poverty eradication Lutheran world relief humanitarian aid” of $4.5 million unclaimed donation amount, the FIR stated.

The fraudsters sent him a bank draft in his email. One of them posing as one Gurmeer Singh, called the man and said he was a customs officer from Delhi and gave the man two international numbers for hiring the service to bring the foreign aid. For hiring this escort service, they made him pay over Rs 9 lakh, the police said.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

In all, the complainant ended up paying Rs 21 lakh in three different cyber frauds and finally approached the police in November end. The cyber police conducted a preliminary inquiry and registered an FIR after ascertaining his allegations were true.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 12:53:49 pm
Next Story

‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ in Ludhiana on December 23: Deputy commissioner

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close