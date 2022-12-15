Facebook lottery, Dubai prince’s fund, Covid aid: Businessman falls for three cyber scams over two years, loses Rs 21 lakh

A 55-year-old Mumbai businessman dealing in leather goods fell for three different lottery and foreign aid frauds in a row and ended up paying Rs 21 lakh to a gang of cyber fraudsters who allegedly promised him crores of rupees in various fraudulent schemes.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) cyber police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the matter on December 9.

The series of frauds began in May 2020 with the complainant receiving a WhatsApp message stating he had won the Facebook star lottery worth Rs 22 lakh. To win his trust, the fraudsters allegedly sent him a photo of a fake cheque with his name and lottery amount.

They then told him to get the money he needs to complete the procedure by giving his details and paying registration, taxes and other miscellaneous charges, said the police.

Three fraudsters, including a woman, identified themselves as Pradeep, Ali and Namita, and called the complainant between May 2020 and September 2021, and made him pay lakhs of rupees to get the lottery amount, according to the FIR.

They then asked him to pay another Rs 1.25 lakh but he said he did not have the money. “As I did not have the money, I missed out on the lottery,” the complainant told police in his statement. He asked the fraudsters to return the money in vain, said the police.

On December 27, 2021, around 9 am, the complainant received a message from an international WhatsApp number. It was purportedly sent by ‘Prince Hamdan of Dubai’ and stated that the complainant had won ‘Prince Fathers Compensation Fund’ and he would get $1.5 million (Rs 12.30 crore), the FIR stated.

The complainant fell for the fraud again and till May this year, he sent Rs 9 lakh to the given bank account as processing fees and taxes, he told the police. In this case, too, the fraudsters broke all communication with him after getting money from him, he added.

The third fraud took place from July 20 this year when he got another WhatsApp message saying he was to get “Covid-19 poverty eradication Lutheran world relief humanitarian aid” of $4.5 million unclaimed donation amount, the FIR stated.

The fraudsters sent him a bank draft in his email. One of them posing as one Gurmeer Singh, called the man and said he was a customs officer from Delhi and gave the man two international numbers for hiring the service to bring the foreign aid. For hiring this escort service, they made him pay over Rs 9 lakh, the police said.

In all, the complainant ended up paying Rs 21 lakh in three different cyber frauds and finally approached the police in November end. The cyber police conducted a preliminary inquiry and registered an FIR after ascertaining his allegations were true.