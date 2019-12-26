‘Face-off’ with RSS supporters as group stages satyagraha against CAA

Theatre actor Dolly Thakore extended support to the peaceful protest at Santacruz West, Wednesday. (Express) Theatre actor Dolly Thakore extended support to the peaceful protest at Santacruz West, Wednesday. (Express)

A group of people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at a park in Santacruz had a “face-off” with members of the local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha Wednesday. However, the groups neither raised voices nor fists, but agreed to walk away while agreeing to disagree.

“We had a healthy debate, but could not come to an agreement on any issue,” said Mathew Anthony, state secretary of All India Professional Congress (AIPC) Maharashtra. The organisation had organised a ‘Fasting Satyagraha’ at Aeroplane Park in Santacruz West when the incident happened.

“Even though I do not agree with them (RSS members), I will always fight to protect their right to express their opinion. That’s what our Constitution says,” Anthony said. The AIPC state secretary, his colleague Sumedh Gaikwad along with a motley group of 10-12 people, including lawyers, marketing professionals and bankers, had shunned food and water from sunrise to sunset to register their objection to the CAA and NRC. They also educated visitors at the park about the Indian Constitution, especially Article 15 that states citizens cannot be discriminated against on the basis of sex, race, caste and placed of birth.

The group also distributed copies of the Indian Constitution, while copies of the Holy Bible, the Bhagwad Gita and the Holy Quran were also placed on benches at the venue for passersby to peruse. Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and veteran theatre personality Dolly Thakore also extended their support to the demonstration.

“If the whole country goes on a Satyagraha what can the government do? The moment you get violent, you give the government a tool to oppress us,” Anthony (42), a lawyer, said while harping on the need for ‘peaceful’ agitation against the newly amended legislation and NRC.

The protesters had originally wanted to stage the demonstration on a raised platform at Juhu beach near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. However, they could not get permission from Mumbai Police, who cited possible law and order problem. After a long back and forth, police allowed the protesters use of the BMC park.

“Since this is a political battle, let’s do it in a peaceful way. We don’t want children to lose their careers and lives just because they are protesting. Why do you want to get yourself beaten up and give grief to your parents? The government is waiting to retaliate. If you do protest in a non-violent manner, how can the police impose Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (a temporary order banning the assembly of four or more persons)? Even the police will not charge against a peaceful protest,” Anthony said.

The AIPC is planning another Satyagraha. “Voices from all across Maharashtra will be heard at our next Satyagraha,” said Gaikwad.

