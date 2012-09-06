F1 ace Lewis Hamilton to scorch Marine Drive on Sept 16

Lewis Hamilton,2008 Formula One champion,is all set to scorch the picturesque Marine Drive in his racing car here on September 16,a week before Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton,the 2008 World champion,will run his McLaren Mercedes MP4-27 car along the curves of the brilliantly illuminated Queen’s Necklace,which would be made to look like a F1 race track complete with grand stand and pit garage,a media release said today.

The English driver said he was excited to race again in India after his visit and drive in Bangalore last year. I always love coming to India and I am really excited to be coming to the city of Mumbai this time. I would like to thank Vodafone for their continued support to the team. I am simply overwhelmed by the incredible excitement shown by the people of this country.

I had a wonderful experience in Bangalore last year and this year I am hoping that the excitement will be faster,smarter and better in Mumbai,” Hamilton said. Some lucky customers will have the privilege of riding with the 27-year-old former F1 champion and a chance of visiting the pit garage to see the technology behind the team,powered by Vodafone,the release added. Vodafone shares an exclusive relationship with McLaren Mercedes which gives us access to the team,the drivers and other assets which enables us to provide our customers unique content and enjoy great experiential events and promotions, said Marten Pieters,MD and CEO of Vodafone India.

Our activities in India are an extension of this association. I am very excited that we can bring world-known megastars like Lewis Hamilton to India. The street race experience in Mumbai is an exclusive event that happens so far only in Monaco and Singapore. We are very happy to bring our customers to get closer to this action,” he added.

