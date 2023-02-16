‘Eyewitness statement recorded belatedly’: SC grants bail to man arrested for murder

The Supreme Court (SC) recently granted bail to a 27-year-old man arrested for murdering a criminal over previous enmity behind the World Trade Centre building at Kharadi in Pune in October 2020.

The SC noted that accused Vishal Ramesh Bhadve had no criminal antecedents and while he had undergone incarceration for two years and four months, charges are yet to be framed in the case.

Noting that the only evidence against Bhadve is an eyewitness statement, which was recorded belatedly, the SC said he is entitled to be released on bail.

As per the prosecution, on October 5, 2020, complainant Nilesh Ghadge saw his brother Shailesh Ghadge’s body lying in a pool of blood at a ground near Naivedyam Hotel behind the World Trade Centre at Kharadi.

A cement/paver block and a wooden stick, along with a blood-stained stone, were found lying next to the body.

The prosecution had alleged the two witnesses had seen Bhadve holding a paver block in his hand, which was found next to the body.

Following the incident, four persons, including Bhadve, were arrested for murder by the Chandan Nagar police station. As per Nilesh’s complaint, the four suspects had been at loggerheads since 2016, after a fight had turned violent. They had also been in a fight with Shailesh three months prior to his death, it added.

On July 26, 2021, while rejecting bail to Bhadve, Justice Bharati H Dangre of the Bombay High Court had observed that merely because he was not named as an accused at the time of lodging the FIR, it does not absolve him of the crime.

The judge had noted that prima facie, the prosecution’s case showed Bhadve’s involvement in the crime based on “last seen theory and circumstantial evidence”. Bhadve had then moved SC for bail. Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Dipankar Datta on February 10 granted him bail while hearing his criminal appeal argued by advocate Sana Raees Khan.

Khan had argued that as the statement of eyewitness, based on which Bhadve was implicated, was recorded on October 10, 2020, five days after his arrest, the grounds of his arrest were not established and not recorded when he was detained. She added that the conduct of the eyewitness was “unnatural as the witnesses didn’t attempt to pacify the situation or save the deceased though they were acquainted…”

Accepting Khan’s submissions, the SC granted Bhadve bail.