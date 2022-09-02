Eye on BMC polls, BJP takes festival route to voters’ hearts

With the civic elections around the corner in Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led faction are going big with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to attract Maharashtrian voters in the city.

Maharashtrian people living in Mumbai, especially those from the Konkan belt, have been the traditional vote bank of Sena which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Coporation (BMC) for the past 25 years. With the BMC polls slated for later this year, the BJP is focusing on celebrating local festivals on a grand scale to woo the voters.

After holding Dahi Handi last month in the Sena bastion in Mumbai, it has now begun celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival on a grand scale with huge posters put up outside Ganesh pandals in the city including in the bastion of Shiv Sena. Banners of CM Shinde as well as PM Modi and other BJP leaders were also put up in Worli, the constituency of Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

A senior leader said, “The party is now organising and celebrating all the Hindu festivals on a grand scale which could not be done last year owing to Covid-19.”

The then Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, which collapsed after rebellion by 40 Sena MLAs, had imposed several restrictions on organising the events during festivals, and faced a lot of flak from the BJP for the same.

During a BJP rally last month, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that all Hindu festivals will be celebrated on a grand scale now.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit Mumbai next week and visit Lalbaugcha Raja and will also be holding meetings with party leaders in the city. A BJP leader said, “Shah’s visit is focused on the ten-day Ganesh festival and BMC elections. He will interact with state BJP leaders to firm up the party’s strategy for the crucial polls.”

Advertisement

Apart from organising grand festivals and pandal competitions, in order to attract the lakhs of Konkani Marathi voters of Sena who go to their native place in Konkan during Ganesh festival, the BJP has arranged free buses and trains. CM Ekanath Shinde announced waiving off the toll fee for the vehicles of devotees on their way to Konkan.

While over 300 buses were launched by Fadnavis for the people travelling to Konkan from Mumbai, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane arranged special trains called Modi Express for devotees from Mumbai to Konkan.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

“Flagged off 300+ buses, arranged by BJP Mumbai for facilitating the travel of Konkani brothers and sisters to their natives places in Konkan from Mumbai for the Ganeshotsav celebration! Also, special Modi Express trains have been arranged. I wish everyone a safe journey & great festive times with family back home in Konkan!,” Fadnavis tweeted this Monday.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad also announced on Monday that Ganeshotsav competition has been organised by Mumbai unit and Fadnavis will distribute prizes.

He said, “We have organised three competitions during Ganeshotsav. These competitions are for best Ganesh idol, best decoration, and clean environment. The first prize winners will be given Rs 3 lakh each, second prize winners will get Rs 1.5 lakh each, and the third prize winners will get Rs 75,000 each.”