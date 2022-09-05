scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Eye on BMC elections: BJP outreach on Ganesh festival to cover all BMC wards

The BJP Mumbai president had earlier organised ‘Ganeshotsav Competition 2022’ for the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai.

BJP MLA and the party's Mumbai president Ashish Shelar (File)

The BJP’s newly appointed Mumbai president, Ashish Shelar, has set out on a tour of the entire city, covering 227 wards during the ongoing ten-day Ganesh festival. With an eye on the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Shelar has set his sights on using the festival to connect with people across Mumbai and its suburbs.

“Festivals are our soul. We will promote festivals. We are not like Hon. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and hence, won’t stop celebrating our Hindu festivals,” Shelar said.

Shelar had flagged off the vehicles of these 30 teams from the BJP’s Mumbai office in Dadar. Also present were group leader in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, whip and MLA Prasad Lad, general secretary Sanjay Upadhyay, president of Konkan Vikas Aghadi Suhas Adivarekar, Ganeshotsav Coordination Mahasangh general secretary Suresh Sarnaubat and other BJP office bearers.

Speaking of the competition, Shelar said, “Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we had ensured that festivals were celebrated uninterrupted.” After the pandemic subsided, the BJP had celebrated the Dahi Handi festival with great enthusiasm. Now, the same fervour is in evidence in the party’s involvement in the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebration.

“After we announced the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Competition, various mandals participated in large numbers. They will be evaluated by 30 teams each comprising 3 persons, including a cameraperson. So, in all, 90 people will evaluate the mandals on various criterions,” the BJP city chief said.

“During the pandemic, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena broke the 100-year-old tradition of Lalbaugcha Raja. We have never objected to celebrating Hindu festivals. BJP is a party that will always encourage the celebration of our festivals,” he added.

Shelar will tour all the six districts of Mumbai on the occasion during the 10-day Ganeshotsav. He has set sights on visiting all the mandals. He has been visiting mandals every night, between 9pm and 1am.

Over the last two days, he toured North Mumbai and North West Mumbai, visiting nearly 30 Ganpati mandals. A large number of local MLAs and BJP office bearers accompanied him on the tour. As he went around the city, visiting mandals, the drumbeats rent the air and fireworks lit up the sky amid chants of Lord Ganesha.

These visits have been infusing the BJP cadre with a sense of enthusiasm. On Tuesday, Shelar will visit South Mumbai, followed by a visit to South Central Mumbai on Wednesday and Northeast on Thursday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:47:27 am
