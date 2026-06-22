Extradited for three cases 10 years ago, ‘gangster’ Krishna Pillai sent back to Hong Kong after acquittal

Ten years after he was extradited from Singapore to face trial in three criminal cases, India-born alleged gangster Kumar Krishna Pillai has been repatriated to his home country, Hong Kong, it is learnt.

A Mumbai sessions court had on February 13 directed police to send Pillai back to Hong Kong, noting that he could not be kept in India after being acquitted in the three specific cases for which he had been extradited.

Sources said that after being informed he could leave the country on his own, Pillai returned to Hong Kong Thursday.

Born and brought up in the Vikhroli suburb of Mumbai, Pillai left India in 1997 and later obtained Hong Kong citizenship. He was arrested in Singapore in 2016 and extradited to India on June 26 that year to face three cases pending before the Mumbai Police crime branch.