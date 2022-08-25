Extortion case: Trial against police officers to be kept in abeyance

A MAGISTRATE court on Wednesday allowed an application by the CBI to keep the trial in abeyance in an extortion case where former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and other police officers were named as accused.

A chargesheet was filed against other accused, following which the trial was to commence. After the Supreme Court passed an order transferring all cases to the CBI, where Singh has been named, the Central agency sought documents pertaining to the case to be handed over by the Mumbai Police to it.

“Considering the facts and circumstances, the trial is kept in abeyance. CID is directed to hand over the documents, statements and articles in their possession to the CBI,” the court said on Wednesday.

On a complaint filed by a Bhayander-based businessman, the police had arrested inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke last year, claiming that they were involved in collection of Rs 50 lakh from the complainant.