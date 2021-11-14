Extortion case: Name Param Bir, Bhati absconding offender, Crime Branch to Mumbai court

Mumbai Police on Saturday approached the magistrate court seeking to declare its former commissioner Param Bir Singh a proclaimed absconding offender in connection with an extortion case registered by the Goregaon police, along with two other accused – Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati — stating that they are absconding and could not be traced.

The magistrate court had last month issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the three in the case.

A court in Thane had also issued an NBW against Singh last month. The third NBW was issued against him on Wednesday in connection with an extortion case lodged at the Marine Drive police station.

Based on a complaint filed by Bimal Agarwal, a hotelier and civic contractor, the Goregaon police had booked Param Bir, Riyaz Bhati, Vinay Singh, Sumit Singh, Alpesh Patel and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

Agarwal had alleged that Param Bir, along with Waze — currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Ambani bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case — extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him. The case was initially registered at Goregaon police station on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and common intention, following which it was transferred to Crime Branch Unit XI.

The police, in its application filed on Saturday, noted that officers were deputed to comply with the court order of executing the NBW. When the team tried to find the accused at their last known residences, none could be traced and their whereabouts are unknown, as they are hiding since the day the case was registered in August. “When the assistant police inspector and his team visited Vinay Singh’s residence to execute the warrant, statements of his wife Saraswati Singh and brother Vinod Singh were taken, which mentioned that he had not come home since the crime took place. Moreover, when his mobile phone was analysed, his whereabouts could not be traced,” the plea said.

Riyaz Bhati’s wife has told police that her husband has not visited their Yari Road residence since the case was registered. She submitted that they had been staying at the same residence for the last 20 years. “I told them (police) that since the day the case has been registered against him, he has not come to the house. We are neither aware of his whereabouts nor have communicated with him. I tried contacting him, but his phone was switched off. We are unaware of his current location,” her statement read.

Moreover, when the Crime Branch team visited Param Bir Singh’s Malabar Hill residence, his security guard Satish Burute and cook Rambahadur Kulbahadur Thapa informed the officers that he has not stayed at the house for last three months and that his family members have also not visited during this period.

The application stated that despite the NBW, the accused are not traceable and hence required to be proclaimed as absconding accused/offenders.

The police sought to initiate steps to issue a proclamation for the three accused and attach their properties to ensure their presence for the probe.

Meanwhile, the holiday magistrate court in Mumbai extended the police custody of Sachin Waze till November 15 in connection with the extortion case registered at Goregaon police station, which was later taken over by the Crime Branch. The police sought an extension of his custody, which was allowed by the magistrate.