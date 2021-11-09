Extortion case: Mumbai Police seek non-bailable warrant against Param Bir

The Mumbai Police sought a non-bailable warrant against its former chief Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case filed at Marine Drive police station. The additional metropolitan magistrate’s court is likely to hear the plea on Wednesday.

So far, two previous non-bailable warrants have been issued against the IPS officer who had applied for sick leave in May and has not reported for duty since.

Special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap filed an application before the court on Tuesday.

In a separate hearing to seek custody of two inspectors arrested in the same FIR, Jagtap argued that the “notorious approach” had created a “bad image” for the police.

“He was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March but was made DG (Home Guards). His notorious approach for ages together has created a bad image for Mumbai police and other police too,” Jagtap told the court.

In Maharashtra, five FIRs have been registered against Singh, including two extortion cases filed against him by the Mumbai police. Last month, a court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh in connection with an extortion case filed in Goregaon. Before that, a court in Thane had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in connection with an extortion case registered at Thane Nagar police station.

Meanwhile, a court issued notice to Singh’s co-accused in the Marine Drive case, Sanjay Punamiya, after the Mumbai police claimed that he had not complied with bail conditions of remaining present before the investigation officer. SPP Jagtap told the court that while one of the conditions of bail was for Punamiya to attend the office of the investigation officer but he had not complied with it. Punamiya was granted bail in three cases.