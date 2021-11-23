Extortion case: Court rejects bail plea of two police inspectors

The bail applications of two police inspectors arrested in connection with an extortion case against former city police chief Param Bir Singh were rejected by a magistrate on Monday.

The two officers, identified as Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, had moved an application for bail soon after the court remanded them in judicial custody on November 16.

Gopale and Korke were arrested by the State CID on November 8 after a complaint was lodged against them and five other police officers by a Bhayander-based businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal.

“After the case was registered at Marine Drive police station in July, two private persons, identified as Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain, were taken in police custody but none of the police officials named in the FIR were arrested,” said an officer, adding that the investigation of the case was subsequently transferred to state CID, who then arrested Gopale and Korke.

Rejecting their bail application, the court on Monday said the investigation of the matter is going on due to which the two police inspectors cannot be granted bail. Advocate Aniket Nikam said they will be challenging the order before the sessions court.