‘Extortion’ case: Court rejects anticipatory bail, says IPS officer absconded for long period

IN ITS detailed order rejecting anticipatory bail to suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi in connection with an extortion case, the sessions court has said he has absconded for a long period.

Tripathi was booked eight months ago following allegations that three policemen had extorted money from ‘angadias’ at his behest. Tripathi’s previous pre-arrest bail plea was rejected in March. He approached court again last week after his co-accused were granted bail over the past few months.

“After registration of offence, applicant is absconded for long period. Being IPS officer, he is having knowledge of law and procedure of police for the purpose of investigation. His conduct of absconding after registration of crime, prima facie given rise for his involvement in the offence. What is his exact role and what is his involvement, is required to be investigated. For that purpose, his presence with investigating officer is necessary,” the court said.

Tripathi’s plea was rejected on Wednesday. The detailed order in the case was made available on Saturday. The suspended officer had claimed that his name was not mentioned in the FIR and he had cooperated with a departmental inquiry conducted in the case, which did not find his direct involvement.

“Though, his name is not mentioned in FIR, it does not mean that he is not involved in the case. After investigation of the case, chargesheets are filed and there is suspicion against applicant. Being IPS officer, applicant is influential person. Investigating officers are his subordinate. In such circumstances, possibility of tampering of evidence and witnesses cannot be ruled out,” the court said while rejecting his plea.