scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

‘Extortion’ case: Court rejects anticipatory bail, says IPS officer absconded for long period

Tripathi was booked eight months ago following allegations that three policemen had extorted money from 'angadias' at his behest. Tripathi's previous pre-arrest bail plea was rejected in March. He approached court again last week after his co-accused were granted bail over the past few months.

IPS officer extortion case, IPS officer extortion case bail, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsTripathi's plea was rejected on Wednesday. The detailed order in the case was made available on Saturday. The suspended officer had claimed that his name was not mentioned in the FIR and he had cooperated with a departmental inquiry conducted in the case, which did not find his direct involvement.

IN ITS detailed order rejecting anticipatory bail to suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi in connection with an extortion case, the sessions court has said he has absconded for a long period.

Tripathi was booked eight months ago following allegations that three policemen had extorted money from ‘angadias’ at his behest. Tripathi’s previous pre-arrest bail plea was rejected in March. He approached court again last week after his co-accused were granted bail over the past few months.

“After registration of offence, applicant is absconded for long period. Being IPS officer, he is having knowledge of law and procedure of police for the purpose of investigation. His conduct of absconding after registration of crime, prima facie given rise for his involvement in the offence. What is his exact role and what is his involvement, is required to be investigated. For that purpose, his presence with investigating officer is necessary,” the court said.

Tripathi’s plea was rejected on Wednesday. The detailed order in the case was made available on Saturday. The suspended officer had claimed that his name was not mentioned in the FIR and he had cooperated with a departmental inquiry conducted in the case, which did not find his direct involvement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
More from Mumbai

“Though, his name is not mentioned in FIR, it does not mean that he is not involved in the case. After investigation of the case, chargesheets are filed and there is suspicion against applicant. Being IPS officer, applicant is influential person. Investigating officers are his subordinate. In such circumstances, possibility of tampering of evidence and witnesses cannot be ruled out,” the court said while rejecting his plea.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:10:11 am
Next Story

As BJP’s Gaurav Yatra ends, ‘love jihad’, Narmada back in limelight

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement