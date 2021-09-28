Extortion case: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of three

A sessions court on Monday rejected anticipatory bail applications of three persons in connection with an extortion case where former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh and dismissed officer Sachin Waze are named as accused among others.

While the pre-arrest bail plea of accused Riyaz Bhati was rejected last week, the court rejected the pleas of accused Alpesh Patel and Vinay Singh on Monday.

The pleas are pertaining to a case filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch based on the complaint of a restaurant and bar owner who alleged that Waze, at the instance of Singh, had extorted Rs 9 lakh from him between December 2020-March 2021.

The complainant had said that he was also pressurised into buying two phones – worth Rs 2.92 lakh – by Waze. He alleged that when he could not pay up as per the collection target, Waze had raided his restaurant-bar in February.