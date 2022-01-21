Extortion case: Sessions court gives bail to Param Bir, Waze co-accused

A sessions court on Thursday granted bail to Vinay Singh, arrested in an extortion case, in which former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze are named as co-accused.

As per the case, lodged in Goregaon, Vinay along with another accused would collect money from bars and restaurants on the instructions of the two police officers.

Vinay was granted bail with conditions, including that he shall not leave Mumbai without prior permission of the court.

Arguing on his behalf, lawyer Aniket Nikam had said that there has been a delay in filing of the FIR and that Vinay had no contact with either Singh or Waze. The court was also informed that Singh has been granted protection by the Supreme Court.