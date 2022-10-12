scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Extortion case: 5 with ‘links’ to Dawood Ibrahim gang arrested

The crime branch had earlier arrested Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of Dawood's aide Chhota Shakeel, and Riyaz Bhati for their alleged involvement in the case.

Police later applied relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to the case.

Five people, allegedly linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday in connection with an extortion case registered last month. The crime branch had earlier arrested Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of Dawood’s aide Chhota Shakeel, and Riyaz Bhati for their alleged involvement in the case. Police later applied relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to the case.

“Five people have been arrested in the case so far,” said an officer from the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, requesting anonymity. The five — Ajay Ganda, Feroz Chamda, Sameer Khan, Papa Pathan and Amjad Redkar — were produced before a special MCOCA Court on Tuesday, and remanded to police custody till October 18. Fruit and Bhati also were produced before the court and were remanded to police custody till October 15.

The FIR against Fruit and Bhati was based on a complaint filed by a Versova-based businessman, who had come in contact with Bhati last year. In February 2021, he allegedly met Bhati at a hotel where he was introduced to Fruit.

The complainant, who liked playing cards, met with Fruit at a place in Matunga for the same. On the first day, Fruit — who lost to the complainant — said that he did not have money on him, and would pay the same later.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

Subsequently, during another gambling session, Fruit won the game and told the complainant that he owed him Rs 62 lakh. On questioning, Fruit mentioned his connections with Shakeel.

Bhati and Fruit revealed during interrogation that the five other accused had a role in extorting money from the businessman. “So, we arrested all of them,” said an officer, on the condition of anonymity.

In August 2022, the National Investigation Agency arrested Fruit in connection with playing an active role in extorting money in the name of Chhota Shakeel. Following an interrogation, he was lodged at the Arthur Road jail from where the Mumbai Crime Branch took his custody on October 1 in connection with the Andheri case.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Monday registered another FIR against Fruit, a man identified as Arif Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, and a builder for extorting money from an antique dealer and builder in 2018.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:06:53 am
Next Story

Fake Mumbai Port Trust website: Police complaint lodged against fraudsters

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement