Externed criminal fires at mother-in-law, booked

A 32-year-old externed criminal from Dharavi has been booked for attempted murder after he allegedly fired a round at his mother-in-law. The police said the incident took place at 7am on Tuesday, soon after which he shot a bullet at himself and got admitted at Sion hospital alleging that his brother-in-law tried to kill him.

According to the police, the externed criminal was identified as Khayyamuddin Sayyed. He currently stays in Karjat.

Senior police inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar of Dharavi police station said, “Sayyed married twice and stays with his first wife in Karjat. His second wife Nazmeen stays with her maternal family in Dharavi.”

Early on Tuesday, he came to PMGP colony in Dharavi and started demanding Rs 40,000 from his wife and mother-in-law Naseem.

“As he started abusing them, Nazmeen’s brother Shoeb and Fareed got involved, abusing Sayyed and asking him to leave. However, as he proceeded to leave and was near his bike on the ground floor, he threatened them and fired a round at Naseem and escaped,” Kandalgaonkar said.

The police said the mother then reported the matter at the police station after which a case was registered. When the police started looking for Sayyed, they came to know that he was admitted at Sion hospital.

“He had shot a round at his left hand and got himself admitted. He alleged that Shoeb shot at him,” Kandalgaonkar said.

The police said they are yet to arrest him as he is recuperating at the hospital. “We have our personnel keeping an eye on him. As soon as the doctors say he is ready to be discharged, we will arrest him,” an officer said.