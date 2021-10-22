Extension work on Harbour Line may begin from January

THE EXTENSION of the Western Railway’s Harbour Line from the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) till the Borivali railway station is likely to begin from January next year as the survey work is likely to be completed before the year-end.

Presently, the Harbour Line connects CSMT with the Goregaon railway station and from there it will be extended to the Borivali station. After completion, it will provide direct connection for people living in Borivali to CSMT. The Central Railway before the pandemic used to operate one service between CSMT to Borivali.

Presently, if one has to travel to CSMT from Borivali, one has to change trains while travelling to CSMT Borivali, which is time consuming and hectic especially during the peak hours.

The 7.08-km of the Harbour Line extension project is the part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III (MUTP-III) proposed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation. It was sanctioned by the railway board in 2019 and is estimated to cost Rs 745.31 crore, which will be executed by the western railways.

There is also a budget of Rs 485 crore for 97 stabling lines for Central and Western Railway. Out of these 97 stabling lines, 16 will be for the Western Railway.

“The alignment survey process was started in July last year. The survey is being done using drones and other high-tech technology to survey the land and trees. A geotechnical investigation is also being done in which the excavation of a trial pit of 1.05 meters is being dug up to check the underground utilities. It has been decided to have elevated tracks on some sections of the line,” said an official.