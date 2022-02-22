Express Townhall: ‘Seeking clear majority for the BJP in the upcoming BMC polls’

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar head of the BJPs election management committee for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls talks about the prospects of his party in the upcoming BMC polls, his apprehensions about the consolidation of Muslim votes behind the Shiv Sena and how his party will provide a blanket 500 sq ft property tax waiver for all house owners in the city.

Shubhangi Khapre: In 2017 BJP refused to stake claim for mayoral post despite getting close to power.Why should people vote BJP?

Ashish Shelar: Every election is a challenge. In the 2017 BMC polls we won 82 seats. To claim mayorship we would have needed support of other parties or poach corporators from other parties. We were in alliance with the Shiv Sena at that time and poaching corporators from Sena would not have been the right thing to do. So, we took a stand to play the role of watchdog of the BMC in the larger interest of Mumbaikars and we have done fairly well in this job of keeping a check on the Sena which failed to deliver. We are seeking a clear majority in the upcoming polls. Our poll mantra is “BMC 134, BJP 134 plus.

Sandeep Singh : Shiv Sena has already played its strategy through delimitation of wards. How would the BJP counter?

Ashish Shelar: The delimitation exercise takes place when there is a population census. None of this has happened. Yet, MVA went ahead with delimitation of wards. It shows fear in the mind of Shiv Sena. I have done an exact study of Mumbai’s delimitation. If I have to segregate delimitation into two parts it shows 96 wards of sitting corporators have not changed. In the remaining 140 wards there are multiple alterations like addition, cutting of boundaries in three sides by which it has been formulated. Now look at the disparity and partiality done by Sena. Of the total 93 sitting corporators Shiv Sena’s 53 sitting corporators wards remain exactly the same. Whereas, of 82 BJP sitting corporators only 22 sitting wards remain the same. Which shows in 60 wards with sitting BJP corporators Sena reworked the boundaries to its advantage.

Laxman Singh: In 2017, even BJP did delimitation to gain politically?

Ashish Shelar: After 2011 population census technically this was the first delimitation. At that time Sena and BJP both were in power.

Laxman Singh: Is it not true that Shiv Sena has been a number one party in BMC?

Ashish Shelar: Frankly, if we study Mumbai for the last 25 years Shiv Sena could never get majority on their own.Their numbers are decreasing. It was maximum 103 and minimum 72. Out of 227 wards they could never win halfway mark of 144 on their own. We were driving electoral benefits and transferred it to Sena to help them come to power. Even when we were in alliance they could not cross 104.

Shubhangi Khapre: Is BJP exploring alliance with MNS to counter a united MVA front for BMC polls?

Ashish Shelar: There is no discussion nor any alliance with anybody. There is a difference in corporate, state and federal polls. In Corporation local issues will matter. Even if Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena come together it will not make any difference. Ultimately, votes at micromanagement level will work. In corporation elections it’s not arithmetic but chemistry that works.

Sandeep Singh: What challenges Aaditya Thackeray leadership pose to BJP lead by Ashish Shelar?

Ashish Shelar: With due respect to him he hardly knows Mumbai. Has he ever travelled throughout Mumbai like his father or grandfather. He takes up issues which are a disconnect with Mumbaikars. There is a rift between Yuva Sena and Shiv Sena. Having just Varun Sardesai, Suraj Chauhan and without seniors like Anil Parab and Anil Desai what will they do. Unlike them, BJP is a united team under leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Sandeep Singh: You pointed out Shiv Sena’s differences. What are BJPs plans and concerns?

Ashish Shelar: As I said it will be a micro-managed election. I am afraid, or rather I can see the picture where Muslims vote will go to Shiv Sena in large numbers this election. We are working on a counter strategy. But I can’t reveal now.

Devendra Pandey: How do you describe work delay in mega projects like Metro Rail?

Ashish Shelar: Both metro rail and coastal road projects were initiated and pursued for centre clearances and funds by then CM Devendra Fadnavis. Today, Sena is taking the credit. But Mumbaikars will recall how Sena had protested against these projects in Girgaum, Dadar. Another aspect is rampant corruption done in Coastal Road. The consultancy work was awarded to Anil Deshmukh’s relative who has no experience in the infrastructure sector. There are no accounts maintained in material provided for coastal roads. I fear the quality of coastal roads is a big question. The CAG has pointed to irregularities. The material is brought from quarries unapproved. And from approved ones substandard material is purchased. In the case of the metro they are opposed to car shed in Arey. But they have no problem with the RTO shed in Arey. In 12 months 6000 trees were felled. An audit report pointed to underground water theft to the tune of Rs 1200 crore. But they are going ahead with desalination of seawater worth Rs1900 crore. But there are no plans to take the desalinated water through pipelines. We will raise all these issues.

Mohammad Thaver : How do you explain BJPs frequent statement predicting MVAs downfall. Does it show BJPs desperation or discomfort at being out of power?

Ashish Shelar: We are not desperate. We have often said if at all this government goes it will be due to its internal differences which are evident. Or else what explains Shiv Sena MLAs speaking against deputy CM Ajit Pawar, or NCP’S minister Jitendra Awadh speaking against Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde.

Kushboo: How do you see central agencies probe against MVA leaders after 2019 polls. Is it sheer coincidence or more?

Ashish Shelar: Actions have not started after 2019. ED, CBI and IT have been in action since 2014 when Modiji made a commitment to the nation — Na Khaunga, Na Khane doonga. A couple of years went in making amendments in laws to make it stringent. In 2016-17 homework was done. It was followed by demonetization. It has gone step by step. It is throughout the country. Moreover, if anybody feels wronged, there are courts. There are people who went to court and got orders. There are orders which went against investigating agencies. But politicising a wrong doing because you cannot defend will not resolve the issue.

Sanjana Bhalerao- How do you view the altercation that you had with the Mumbai mayor after the Worli cylinder blast. Do you think you should have been more careful with your words that led to an FIR being filed against you?

Ashish Shelar: My choice of word was not wrong. When they do not have answers they rake up such issues. That is Shiv Sena style. If you raise a question, they will not like it, because they feel that they are kings. If they can’t answer, then they term you as a traitor. My question was to the authorities, it was never to the person. Now the health committee chairman also happens to be a lady she never took it in that sense, the mayor took it in that sense because the political bosses thought in that way that is what I presume. I will fight this legally. I don’t want to say anything more than that when the matter is in the court.

Sandeep Singh: Do you think there is a case for splitting BMC into smaller corporations?

Ashish Shelar: No. BJP is in favour of the BMC they way it is.. I think BMC as a system is very good. Those who are in power in corporations, they are not managing it correctly. So we are against those people who are in power and are mishandling and misruling..

Sandeep Singh- Do you think the BMC is burdened by too many capital intensive projects?

Ashish Shelar: See it has not been planned correctly, never has it happened that we have gone into the reserves, never has it happened that we are taking the loan. There are decisions being taken which are going against the letter and spirit of the BMC Act. This same act does not allow for underground tunnel roads which they are constructing for the coastal roads. This is an observation made by CAG and not moe. They are acting like an arrogant king. I will not follow the rules. They should at least amend the Act. When we come to power we will give a property tax waiver for 500 square feet for everybody in the city except the higher end bungalows and very very very rich people. Everybody who is staying in 1000 square feet 500 will be free. If somebody is staying in 750 square foot 500 square feet will be free, they have to pay for only 250. Why should the benefit not reach everyone?

Mohamed Thaver: The BJP went to supreme court to challenge the suspension of 12 MLAs in the State assembly. But the centre had suspended members in Rajya Sabha. How do you respond?

Ashish Shelar: We should understand that these are the two different actions. When we (MLA’s) were suspended we were not given a chance to present our case. There was no privileges committee summons. Even our application was not considered by the deputy speaker. Whereas, in this case Rajya Sabha (MP’s) those who have been suspended were given a chance to present themselves before the privileges committee. This is a reason why the three judges bench has come down so heavily in MLAs’ cases related to Maharashtra.

Laxman Singh: If BJP comes in power will they investigate coastal roads?

Ashish Shelar: Absolutely, there are many more hidden things which will come up now which specific political party is getting the benefit of it whose close aids are getting the subcontracting work into the coastal roads.