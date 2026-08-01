Express Special: Not just paper leaks, Maharashtra identifies 203 exam malpractice cases for fast-track courts

Maharashtra, among the first states in the country to operationalise special fast-track courts for examination offences, has identified 203 pending cases for trial before 23 designated courts by including not only offences under the Centre’s Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, but also cases registered under the state’s Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, The Indian Express has learned.

The move significantly expands the scope of cases to be heard by the special courts. A scrutiny of the identified cases shows they include not just paper leak cases but a wide range of examination-related offences, from cheating in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations to alleged irregularities in recruitment tests for government posts, including the police and civic bodies.

The cases have been registered under the 1982 state law, the 2024 central law, and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code or the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Information Technology Act.

Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge of the Bombay High Court on Friday designated the remaining special courts after notifying two such courts, in Aurangabad and Nagpur, last week. Presiding officers have been directed to make every endeavour to conclude trials within three months of the filing of chargesheets. In most of the identified cases, chargesheets have already been filed.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced that special fast-track courts would be set up to try examination malpractice cases in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy and the nationwide student protests that followed. The Union Law Ministry subsequently directed states to operationalise courts to hear offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The oldest case identified for trial before these courts dates back to 2002 and is pending before a Mumbai court. It relates to alleged irregularities and corruption in Maharashtra Public Service Commission examinations for posts including police sub-inspector.

The courts have been designated district-wise based on pendency. Aurangabad has the highest number of identified cases at 46, followed by Thane (22), Pune (18), Jalgaon (15), Mumbai (12), and Nagpur and Parbhani (11 each). A majority of the cases relate to allegations of cheating by various means, including the use of electronic devices during examinations.

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Districts with no pending cases under these laws have not been assigned special courts for now. They include Latur, regarded as one of Maharashtra’s leading hubs for entrance examination coaching, besides Amravati, Nanded, Raigad, Akola and Buldhana.

The Nagpur court, designated last week, has already begun hearing cases. In one matter relating to the alleged leak of an HSC Board examination paper, where trial is yet to commence, it has ordered an expedited hearing.