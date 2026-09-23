Uddhav Thackeray demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s arrest after Express investigation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday demanded that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar be removed from office and jailed after The Indian Express reported in an investigation that the other two Election Commissioners repeatedly objected to decisions taken by the poll panel.

Addressing a press conference, Uddhav Thackeray said the objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi confirmed the Opposition’s concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission (EC).

“Gyanesh Kumar should be immediately sacked and jailed,” Thackeray said, thanking Sandhu and Joshi for registering their objections on record, which, he said, “exposed” Gyanesh Kumar before the country.

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Demanding a probe into the functioning of the Election Commission, Thackeray also called for the cancellation of all the “wrong decisions” taken by the poll panel.

He urged the Opposition to unite on the issue, saying it was beyond the interests of any one political party. “This is not an issue of one party. This is an issue of democracy,” was the thrust of Uddhav Thackeray’s argument.

The immediate trigger for Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks today was an Indian Express investigation which found that Sandhu and Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders they said were taken without their knowledge.

Their objections concerned several aspects of electoral-roll management – the registration of new voters, deletion and restoration of names, appeals against roll decisions, changes to Form 6, and management of the Election Commission’s voter database.

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Two ECs’ objections: What Express investigation found

The Express investigation found that, in one instance, Sandhu described an EC decision as “unauthorised and illegal”.

The two Commissioners also raised concerns over a change in Form 6 – the application citizens use to register as voters. The altered Form 6 on the EC’s ECINet portal asked new applicants whether their own, their parents’ or grandparents’ names were included in the electoral roll of the last intensive revision.

Sandhu and Joshi had earlier registered that such a change to Form 6 could not be made without an amendment to the rules.

The two Commissioners also questioned what they described as the gradual centralisation of access to electoral-roll data. They had also approached Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan regarding changes in the allocation of work linked to the IT infrastructure supporting the electoral rolls.

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The three-member Commission held its first full meeting in four months on September 9, according to the investigation.

‘Not unsubstantiated allegations’: Thackeray

Buoyed by the Express investigation, Uddhav Thackeray said these developments showed his party and other Opposition parties had not made any unsubstantiated allegations.

“I thank Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi for exposing Gyanesh Kumar,” he said.

Going even beyond seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s removal, Uddhav Thackeray demanded that Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections be held again – this time using ballot papers. In fact, he continued, future elections should also be conducted through ballot papers, not Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

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He also argued that the credibility of elections conducted under the Election Commission’s supervision had to be examined.

The Maharashtra Assembly election was held in November 2024, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu went to the polls in April 2026.

His demand comes amid a controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In Maharashtra, the draft SIR roll published on August 31 left out about 2.07 crore names from the previous electoral roll. The Election Commission, however, stressed that the figure should not be treated as the final number of deletions.

A subsequent analysis by The Indian Express found 62.48 lakh voter records with discrepancies in relatives’ details and another 59.75 lakh electors who could not be linked to a relative in the previous rolls.

Maharashtra voter increase

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Thackeray also referred to the increase in the number of electors between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra, an issue the Opposition has repeatedly raised.

According to the Election Commission data, 48,81,620 electors were added between the two elections, and 8,00,391 were deleted, increasing the number of electors by 40,81,229.

Of these, 26.46 lakh were in the 18-29 age group. The EC had said the increase did not show an abnormal trend and pointed to the four qualifying dates for voter registration introduced by law.

The issue has remained politically contentious, with the Opposition parties questioning the scale and timing of the additions.

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Thackeray linked these earlier concerns with the SIR exercise currently underway in Maharashtra, arguing that voters whose names had been added earlier were now facing objections or difficulties in establishing their eligibility.

He also referred to the scale of deletions during SIR in other states. In Tamil Nadu, the revision removed nearly 70 lakh names, while in West Bengal, the electorate fell by around 61 lakh in the final roll; the Bengal process saw removal of 27.16 lakh names, with more than 22 lakh appeals seeking reinstatement.