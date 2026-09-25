The petition also claimed that the action was “contrary” to past Supreme Court judgments, alleging that the CEC and ECI had exercised their powers in a manner “detrimental to the democratic perspective and against the interest of the general public”.
After The Indian Express reported that two Election Commissioners had objected to decisions taken during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, two writ petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court on Thursday challenging the SIR process in Maharashtra.
The pleas seek several directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), including placing on record 14 decisions concerning the SIR, criteria for polling station rationalisation and ECINET specifications. They also seek restoration of every voter deleted during the SIR process in Maharashtra, or quashing of the SIR directions for the state and a stay on forthcoming Assembly elections until the electoral rolls are made “legally compliant”.
One of the pleas seeks the appointment of an independent judicial committee to “investigate the data deletions and software blockages implemented during the current SIR process”.
A writ petition filed by four Maharashtra residents and registered voters through advocate Asim Sarode before the Kolhapur circuit bench cited the Express investigation and claimed they were “aggrieved by the systematic erosion of constitutional norms governing the management of electoral rolls”, which they said directly affected their fundamental rights.
The plea is likely to be mentioned on Monday, September 28.
The petition also claimed that the action was “contrary” to past Supreme Court judgments, alleging that the CEC and ECI had exercised their powers in a manner “detrimental to the democratic perspective and against the interest of the general public”.
The four petitioners have sought quashing of the 14 “unilateral administrative orders” and modifications, disclosure of recorded dissents, restoration of all deleted voters and formation of an independent judicial committee to probe the deletions.
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The plea also seeks a direction to put on hold all forthcoming Assembly elections across the country “until fresh, untainted, and legally compliant electoral rolls are approved”.
Another writ petition, filed through advocate Hitendra Gandhi by two Mumbai residents, raised concerns over the “collection of documents during enumeration and exclusion based on uncollectible status”.
The petitioners have sought directions to the ECI to publish the reasons for the SIR, the methodology used for the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate (ASDD) electoral rolls, and ECINET specifications. They have also sought action on their April 2026 representation to the authorities and quashing of the SIR-related directions for Maharashtra.
The plea further seeks a direction to the ECI that no voter be excluded without statutory notice, an opportunity of hearing and a reasoned order, among other reliefs.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More