EXPRESS EXCLUSIVE | Maharashtra minority status row: Dept defends decision, says 73 approvals predated Ajit Pawar’s death

Department says portal glitches stalled digital signatures for approvals that were completed before Ajit Pawar’s death on January 28; over 70 minority certificates were just delayed uploads

Written by: Alok Deshpande
5 min readMumbaiFeb 22, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Since the controversy broke out, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered that the approvals be kept in abeyance pending review, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has directed a detailed inquiry into the process.Since the controversy broke out, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered that the approvals be kept in abeyance pending review, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has directed a detailed inquiry into the process.
Amid the controversy over minority status approvals issued within three days of Ajit Pawar’s death, Maharashtra’s Minority Development Department (MDD) has written to the Chief Secretary asserting that the clearances were not post-death approvals but pending certificates uploaded after technical glitches in the MahaIT portal were resolved, The Sunday Express has learned.

The explanation is learnt to have been sent within days of the controversy breaking out on February 18. It cited at least 19 of the 20 societies and trusts whose certificates were uploaded on January 29 (a day after Ajit Pawar’s death), January 30, February 2 and February 4, though their hearings and approvals had been completed between December 24, 2025 and January 27, 2026, when he was alive and handling the Minority Development portfolio. The 20 societies and trusts together run 73 educational institutions in the state (see box).

Officials said the bulk upload of certificates between January 28 and 30 followed the rectification of IT errors that had delayed the generation of digitally signed certificates. In its communication to the Chief Secretary, the department termed reports suggesting the approval process was arbitrary as baseless and a distortion of facts.

Since the controversy broke out, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered that the approvals be kept in abeyance pending review, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has directed a detailed inquiry into the process. Further, Milind Shenoy, Deputy Secretary of the Minority Development Department, whose digital signature reflects on all uploaded certificates, was transferred on administrative grounds following the controversy.

Shenoy was unavailable for comment. Rajesh Deshmukh, Secretary in the office of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the department’s explanation. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal also did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

In its detailed response, the department sought to place on record what it described as the factual position regarding the controversy, particularly around the dates of digital signatures and the events of January 28, 2026, the day former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away.

A key allegation was that minority certificates were issued on January 28, when the state had declared a holiday following Pawar’s demise.

In its explanation seen by The Sunday Express, the department stated that once news of his passing was received, the General Administration Department declared a government holiday and all official work was immediately halted. It said no new hearings were conducted and no new policy decisions were taken that day, adding that no files were digitally signed by the competent authority on January 28.

According to the department, the actual uploading of certificates took place mainly on January 29 and 30 and February 2 and 4 after pending technical issues were resolved.

Emails accessed by this newspaper show that the department had been flagging technical glitches in the MahaIT portal, which delayed the generation of digitally signed certificates even after hearings were completed.

An email dated December 29 last year from the MDD to MahaIT specifically cited a “Java Error” that prevented issuance of digital signature certificates. The mail, sent with screenshots, sought urgent technical intervention. Additional complaints were filed on January 20, 21 and 23 stating that approved proposals were not visible and digital signatures could not be executed.

Officials said that on the morning of January 28, MahaIT’s technical team accessed the system through remote software to resolve the errors. The glitches were cleared by January 29, following which certificates that had already been approved began getting uploaded with digital signatures.

In all, 73 digital certificates were uploaded in the week after the glitch was resolved, covering institutions across at least 14 districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Latur, Nashik, Sangli and Raigad.

Among the examples cited by the department in its explanation (see box) are 19 trusts and societies whose approval process was completed before January 28. These include Shri Mata Kanyaka Seva Sanstha in Chandrapur; Sevadas Maharaj Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and Shrimati Laxmibai Raghogi Ingle Shikshan Prasarak Mandal in Yavatmal; multiple Podar trust institutions based in Mumbai; Danish Welfare Society in Amravati; Azad Education Society in Buldhana; Gurukul Pisa Foundation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; education societies in Thane, Gondia, Nagpur and Kolhapur; and several institutions in Yavatmal district.

In its explanation, the department emphasised that the grant of minority status is a notified service under the Right to Public Services Act, 2015. Applications are submitted online through the Aaple Sarkar portal and are first scrutinised at the district level before being examined at the state level. Verification includes checking trust registration documents, amendments reflecting minority objectives, affidavits, membership records and proof that more than 50 per cent of the governing body belongs to the claimed minority community.

Minority status applies to institutions run by notified religious minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis and Jews, as well as linguistic minorities in Maharashtra.

The department said that once compliance is established, a digitally signed certificate is generated through the official portal and applies to all recognised schools and colleges run by the institution.

 

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
