Export firm director arrested for ‘GST input tax credit fraud of over Rs 15 crore’

The anti-evasion wing of the Thane CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax) Commissionerate of Mumbai zone has arrested the director of an export firm, Corvette Trade link Pvt Ltd, for allegedly fraudulently claiming GST input tax credit of Rs 15.26 core.

According to a statement from the CSGT department, this input tax credit was claimed on the basis of bogus invoices of Rs 85 core issued by fake entities.

The Thane CGST department had received a tip-off from Delhi Customs after which it investigated the footwear exporter. Its investigation found that the company had availed GST input tax credit on the basis of bogus invoices issued by non-existent fake entities from Delhi. The company had used this fake ITC for payment of IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) for exports through ICD Tughlakabad, Delhi and then claimed an IGST refund from Indian Customs.

According to the statement, the department arrest the director on March 3, booking him for contravening sections 132(b) and 132(c) of CGST Act, 2017. The accused was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Mumbai and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. If convicted, he could face imprisonment of up to five years and a fine, the statement added.

This case is part of an anti-evasion drive launched by CGST, Mumbai Zone against tax evaders and fraudsters, the statement said. The CGST Thane Commissionerate has detected tax evasion of Rs 1,238 core, recovered Rs 20 core and arrested seven persons in the past six months, it added.

The department said it was using data-mining, data analysis and network analysis tools to identify potential tax evaders and fraudsters. It also added that the anti-evasion drive was going to intensify in the coming days.