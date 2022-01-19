Explosion aboard INS Ranvir: Accidental death case registered

A day after three master petty officers died due to an explosion aboard INS Ranvir, Colaba police have registered a case of accidental death in the incident.

The three naval personnel died of injuries caused by an explosion on board Indian Navy’s destroyer ship INS Ranvir on Tuesday. The three were identified as Master Chief Petty Officer 1 (MCPO) Krishan Kumar, Surinder Kumar and AK Singh, both MCPO II. Eleven others were injured in the explosion that took place at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families of the three deceased Navy personnel.

The Indian Navy said in a statement: “Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, and all personnel of Indian Navy extend heartfelt condolences to the families of Krishan Kumar MCPO I, Surinder Kumar MCPO II & AK Singh MCPO II, who succumbed to injuries caused by the unfortunate incident on board INS Ranvir on January 18, 2022.”

“We fully stand by the families in this difficult time,” the statement added.

INS Ranvir had been on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered into the case. A senior naval officer said the incident happened in the AC compartment and the three master petty officers in the compartment above it were impacted by the shock wave.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm on Tuesday and those who inhaled smoke from the explosion were taken to the naval hospital where they are undergoing treatment. None of them are critical, the naval spokesperson said.

“The Navy officials have informed us that they are inquiring into the incident. We have asked them to submit a report, so that we can close our investigation into the accidental death report that we have registered,” said a senior police official.

Sources in the department said the investigators tried to ascertain the cause of the explosion through the injured personnel but even they could not state an exact reason for that.