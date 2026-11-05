Explained: Mumbai land row that left dozens homeless, cost Ashwini Bhide one salary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 3, suspended the November salary of Mumbai civic body chief Ashwini Bhide, which prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to launch an urgent demolition of 27 properties on a 750-square-metre plot in Borivali on Wednesday.

The issue, which had remained out of focus for years, has brought to the surface a dispute as old as 50 years over private ownership, protected tenants and a larger civic development project.

The Borivali land dispute dates back to the 1970s and has led to an 18-year legal battle between the developer and the BMC.

Government land records accessed by The Indian Express show that the properties stood on privately owned land and that their occupants enjoyed protection under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court last November, the BMC maintained that since the land was privately owned, it was the developer’s responsibility to clear it of encroachments.

The dispute originated with a 6,400-square-metre plot earmarked in the 1970s for a bus depot for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Under a consent-term agreement, private developer Parag Construction was to build an administrative building and bus depot for BEST and hand them over to the BMC. In return, it was to receive Floor Space Index (FSI) benefits to construct a multi-storey building on part of the land.

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Adjacent to this larger plot was the 750-square-metre parcel at the centre of the dispute.

In 1978, the owners leased it to the families of Harshad Shah and Bhagwan Badre for 99 years. Following a dispute among the original family members and non-payment of property tax, the Bombay High Court ordered an auction of the land in 1981.

Parag Construction subsequently became a co-owner along with Shah and Badre.

The smaller plot was later included in the larger development project.

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The problem began when 27 tenants occupied the land. The BMC and BEST had pointed out that the developer had to settle their claims before evicting them.

In 2008, Parag Construction approached the Supreme Court, arguing that the BMC had failed to remove the occupants.

The court observed that the structures fell within a development project and that the occupants should be evicted.

However, the BMC maintained that it could not directly evict tenants protected under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1998.

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Some of these properties have remained in the plot since the 1970s (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Some of these properties have remained in the plot since the 1970s (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The developer then initiated contempt proceedings against the civic body, arguing that its failure to clear the plot was holding up a public project.

“The project that we undertook is a city development project and as per the Mumbai Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act, the BMC was supposed to remove the encroachments from the plot. By not doing so, they were hindering a public project. Therefore, we had to file contempt in the court which was later ordered in our favour,” Anil Shah, the project’s developer and a spokesperson for Parag Construction, told The Indian Express.

He said the developer had handed over the depot and administrative building to BEST, but was yet to construct the private building planned on the 750-square-metre plot.

In its affidavit to the Supreme Court last November, the BMC reiterated that the land was privately owned and that the developer was responsible for protecting it from encroachments.

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In August, the Supreme Court gave Parag Construction three months to complete the project and hand over the BEST depot. After the developer failed to meet the deadline, the top court ordered the freezing of BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide’s salary. Hours later, the BMC carried out a demolition drive.

‘JCBs came, turned our homes into rubble’: Residents

Meanwhile, the occupants of the demolished structures have temporarily shifted their belongings to a passenger shelter on the footpath along MG Road, opposite the plot.

“Last night, some officers came to our huts and said that we will have to vacate our premises by morning or else we will be evicted forcefully. In the morning, police officers came and asked us to move out, following which JCBs zoomed past and made our houses into a rubble,” Aftab Alam, a resident from one of the housing units, told The Indian Express.

Alam has been living in a small single-room flat on the plot with his family for more than a decade. He said that even though he was aware of the legal dispute, Wednesday’s action was unprecedented for him.

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“My father had a motor vehicle repair shop in the plot for three decades, he passed away last year and since then I have been looking after the shop. We paid our rent to the owners along with water and electricity charges. How can an unauthorised structure get a legal electric connection,” Ashfaque Naser, another displaced occupant, said.