Explain why imported feeding tubes for cancer survivor not released: HC to Customs

The petitioner was diagnosed with oral cancer in December 2016 and due to remedial surgical operations, his food intake was only possible through feeding tubes, which need to be imported from the US from time to time. (Representational Image) The petitioner was diagnosed with oral cancer in December 2016 and due to remedial surgical operations, his food intake was only possible through feeding tubes, which need to be imported from the US from time to time. (Representational Image)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday enquired from the Commissioner of Customs as to what was the difficulty in releasing feeding tubes imported from the US for a cancer survivor, who was unable to eat without them due to surgery.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Nitin R Borkar heard through videoconference a writ plea by Samir Patel, a cancer survivor, who sought directions to the Customs authority to release feeding tubes imported from the US, withheld by the Assistant Commissioner of customs.

The petitioner was diagnosed with oral cancer in December 2016 and due to remedial surgical operations, his food intake was only possible through feeding tubes, which need to be imported from the US from time to time. The petitioner had imported four boxes of feeding tubes through a courier agency. However, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Air Cargo Complex at Andheri, withheld the packets on “unclear” grounds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.